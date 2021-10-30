Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SOIEF remained flat at $$15.33 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.