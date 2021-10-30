STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

STM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

