STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

EPA:STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.69. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

