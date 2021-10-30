Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.