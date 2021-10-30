Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.55% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

