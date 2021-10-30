Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,225 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 96.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tronox by 346.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

