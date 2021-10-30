Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.34% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 91,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

Shares of BJK opened at $49.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.