Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 42,517 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $681,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.22 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

