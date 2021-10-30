Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,082 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

