Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

