Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

