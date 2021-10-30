Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.60 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

