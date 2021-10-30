Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.