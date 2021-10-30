Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

