Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.