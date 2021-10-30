Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

