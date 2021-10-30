Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,730 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,463 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.