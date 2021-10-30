STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
STERIS has increased its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of STE stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.
In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
