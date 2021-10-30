STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of STE stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

