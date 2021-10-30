Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRCL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 278.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

