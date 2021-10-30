Stephen P. Ewald Sells 10,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MEDP opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $227.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

