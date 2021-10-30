Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 662,823 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Steel Partners worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.89. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.43 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

