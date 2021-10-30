Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 506.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.