Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.04. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 49,410 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

