Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $2,543.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023114 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00016629 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

