State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

State Street Corp increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $271,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after buying an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $152,073,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

