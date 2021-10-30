State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $316,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

