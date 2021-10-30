State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.53% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $251,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

JLL stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

