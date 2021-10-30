State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,816 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $267,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,573,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

