State Street Corp Acquires 1,966,944 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $261,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.