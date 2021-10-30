State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in October

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.0 days.
SBKFF traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $65.81. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. State Bank of India has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $66.85.
State Bank of India Company Profile
