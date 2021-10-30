Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SPHRY stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Get Starpharma alerts:

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.