Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Standex International has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. Standex International has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.