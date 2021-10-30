Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $11.34 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00069832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.04 or 1.00053537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.14 or 0.06939538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023097 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

