STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of STAG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. 1,171,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 127,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.