St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,487.19

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,487.19 ($19.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,583 ($20.68). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64), with a volume of 573,564 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

