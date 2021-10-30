S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.