SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.69

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 502692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

