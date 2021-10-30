srnArt Gallery (SACT) One Day Volume Tops $2,360.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $116,678.23 and $2,360.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.