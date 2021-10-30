Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 42,609 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

AON opened at $319.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.44 and a 200 day moving average of $264.95.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.