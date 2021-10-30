Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.64.

Shares of SPOT opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

