Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.