Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.19 or 0.00428612 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049353 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.