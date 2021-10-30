Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Thomas W. Gilligan Sells 11,188 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

