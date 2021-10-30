Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SBSI stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

