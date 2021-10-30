Southside Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.