Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 215.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.