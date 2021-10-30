Southern States Bancshares Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

SSBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.