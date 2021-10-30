South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 359.5% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES opened at $0.00 on Friday. South Beach Spirits has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.