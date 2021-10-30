Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.95. 1,498,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.