Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,957. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

